GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday thanks to gains on Wall Street, while the dollar steadied after facing pressure from a rallying yuan and U.S. data that offered no clarity on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next week. * The dollar nursed broad losses early on Friday, having come under selling pressure against the yuan, while sterling received a shot in the arm after the Bank of England downplayed global risks facing the UK economy. * Crude oil prices dipped on Friday and were poised for a weekly fall after news that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia sees no need for a producer summit to defend prices, partly offsetting a strong rally in the previous session. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven assets, even after the government sold new 30-year bonds to strong demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,622.17 (down 0.38 pct) * NSE index 7,788.10 (down 0.39 pct) * Rupee 66.43/44 per dollar (66.4050/4150) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.28 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.35 pct (6.45/6.50 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by NewsRise, unless specified) * India's NTPC Ltd. is likely to launch its public issue of tax-free bonds on Sep. 23, three merchant bankers said on Thursday. The company may look to issue bonds maturing in 10 years, 15 years and 20 years and can raise upto 7.00 billion rupees, which is its maximum permissible limit. * India's L&T FinCorp Ltd. has raised 1 billion rupees selling subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The non-banking finance company will offer an annual coupon of 9.25 percent to investors of these bonds, they said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's current account and balance of payments data due during the week. There is no fixed date and time for the release. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.90 66.95 66.75 66.71-76 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 10* -$18.22 mln Month-to-date** -$914.82 mln Year-to-date** $3.73 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 10 $9.63 mln Month-to-date -$228.91 mln Year-to-date $7.71 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 10 Foreign Banks -1.05 bln Public Sector Banks 1.05 bln Private Sector Banks 1.67 bln Mutual Funds 0.90 bln Others -0.19 bln Primary Dealers -2.37 bln Constituents 11.90 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 403.00 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 472.25 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2020 Interest Sep 11 404.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 606.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 1553.28 (6 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 1944.00 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Sep 11 1015.00 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 140 bln rupees Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 10 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 193.00 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.66 trln rupees on Sept 7 ($1 = 66.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)