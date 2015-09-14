GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up on Monday in cautious trade, brushing off soft economic data from China, as investors looked to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve is confident enough to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade. * The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start on Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. * Oil prices dipped on Monday as weakening demand weighed on international markets, although U.S. futures received some support from reduced American drilling. * U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as investors focused on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade when it meets next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,610.21 (down 0.05 pct) * NSE index 7,789.30 (down 0.02 pct) * Rupee 66.5275/5475 per dollar (66.43/44) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (steady) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (6.30/6.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's inflation probably cooled further in August, data on Monday is expected to show, adding pressure on its cautious central bank to cut interest rates again as soon as this month to spur economic growth. * India's current account deficit widened to $6.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, in April-June from the previous quarter, reflecting the worsening global economy as exports were sluggish while foreign investments fell. KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by NewsRise, unless specified) * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.65 percent on the bonds, they said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade figures for August sometime between Sept. 11 and 16 for which no time or date is fixed. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.91 66.96 66.75 66.69-74 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 11* -$113.38 mln Month-to-date** -$920.46 mln Year-to-date** $3.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 11 $7.36 mln Month-to-date -$221.55 mln Year-to-date $7.72 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 11 Foreign Banks 4.00 bln Public Sector Banks 17.32 bln Private Sector Banks -6.81 bln Mutual Funds 6.42 bln Others 4.63 bln Primary Dealers -25.57 bln Constituents 5.55 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Redemption Sep 15 30414.97 (11 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 11 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 53.17 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.63 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)