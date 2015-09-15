GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * India will release monthly trade figures for Aug sometime between Sept 11 and 16; no time or date is fixed. * The Australian dollar slipped on Tuesday after the minutes from Australia's central bank provided few incentives to build on the commodity-linked currency's gains, while the yen looked to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting for catalysts. * Oil prices steadied early on Tuesday as traders closed short positions and took on new longs after markets tumbled in the previous session. * U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Monday on hesitation ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and on views that foreign central banks could continue selling U.S. government debt to strengthen their currencies. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,856.70 (up 0.96 pct) * NSE index 7,872.25 (up 1.06 pct) * Rupee 66.3250/4450 per dollar (66.5275/5474) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (steady) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.30/7.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's inflation dived to a new low in August, helped by falling global commodity prices, bolstering prospects of an interest rate cut by the central bank later this month. KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by NewsRise, unless specified) * India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Monday. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.65 percent on the notes, they said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release monthly trade figures for Aug sometime between Sept 11 and 16 for which no time or date is fixed. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.75 66.80 66.70 66.64-69 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 14* $8.84 mln Month-to-date** -$995.48 mln Year-to-date** $3.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 14 -$15.83 mln Month-to-date -$237.30 mln Year-to-date $7.71 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 14 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 14 Foreign Banks 11.35 bln Public Sector Banks -20.09 bln Private Sector Banks 8.80 bln Mutual Funds 4.50 bln Others -3.27 bln Primary Dealers -1.29 bln Constituents 5.25 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.53%, 2015 Redemption Sep 15 30414.97 (11 States) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 16 155000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 16 50070.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 14 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 67.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.70 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)