GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United States in almost a decade. * The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day meeting beginning later in the session. * Oil prices extended gains in early trading in Asia on Wednesday after U.S. prices were boosted by a stockpile draw, while a warning by OPEC producer Iraq that it may slow spending on new fields pushed up international crude contracts. * U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in over four years on Tuesday and long-dated yields hit their highest in nearly two months after a rise in German Bund yields triggered a jump higher in U.S. yields in thin trading volumes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,705.93 (down 0.58 pct) * NSE index 7,829.10 (down 0.55 pct) * Rupee 66.3625/3725 per dollar (66.3250/3350) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.96 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's merchandise exports contracted for the ninth straight month in August, government data showed on Tuesday, marking a 20.66 percent drop year-on-year because of continuing weak global demand. KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by NewsRise, unless specified) * National Highways Authority of India Ltd has set a cutoff price of 100.01 rupees on its issue of tax-free bonds maturing in 10 years and 15 years, five merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The state-run company has accepted bids worth 5.44 billion rupees in 10-year papers in a price range of 100.01 rupees to 100.02 rupees, the bankers added. * India's Sundaram Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 18 months, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The non-banking finance company will pay an internal rate of return of 9.02 percent on these papers, they said. * Dr Lal Pathlabs has filed a draft prospectus for its IPO of 6 billion rupees (US$90m) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. - KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. * RBI to conduct 91-day and 364-day treasury bills auction of INR140 billion. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.85 66.87 66.77 66.85-89 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 15* -$137.09 mln Month-to-date** -$974.97 mln Year-to-date** $3.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 15 $ 1.96 mln Month-to-date $239.4 mln Year-to-date $7.70 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 15 Foreign Banks 0.7383 bln Public Sector Banks 4.685 bln Private Sector Banks -2.4785 bln Mutual Funds -4.85 bln Others 2. 549 bln Primary Dealers 0.644 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 16 155000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 16 50070.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 15 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 115.16 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.75 trln rupees ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Karen Rebelo)