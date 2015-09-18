GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Friday after the Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates, reviving concerns about weakness in both the U.S. and global economies. * The dollar took back some lost ground in Asian trading on Friday after skidding to three-week lows against the euro and a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and cut its long-term U.S. growth outlook. * Oil prices dipped early on Friday on fresh signs the Middle East will continue to prioritise market share over prices, while the United States kept interest rates at historic lows on worries over the health of the global economy. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with two-year yields declining the most in one-day in six and a half years, after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged after its two-day policy meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,963.97 (up 1 pct) * NSE index 7,899.15 (up 0.89 pct) * Rupee 66.4550/66.4650 per dlr (66.3625/66.3725) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.29 pct (7.30 pct) * Call money 7.35/7.40 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.52 66.58 66.15 66.48-52 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 16* -$50.92 million Month-to-date** -$504.81 mln Year-to-date** $4.14 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 16 -$24.23 mln Month-to-date -$263.57 mln Year-to-date $7.68 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 16 Foreign Banks -14.37 bln Public Sector Banks -2.68 bln Private Sector Banks 5.80 bln Mutual Funds 3.05 bln Others 5.93 bln Primary Dealers 2.27 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 15 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 195.95 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.61 trln rupees ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Karen Rebelo and Neha Dasgupta)