GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates at record lows raised fresh concerns about growth globally, particularly in China. * The dollar started Monday trade on a firm footing, having recovered recent losses as major central banks were quick to burnish their dovish credentials after the Federal Reserve last week delayed a long-anticipated hike in U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Monday as U.S. drilling slowed and analysts estimated that $1.5 trillion worth of planned American production was uneconomical at prices of $50 per barrel or lower. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending the previous day's declines after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew as to whether it would tighten policy at all this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,218.91 (up 0.98 pct) * NSE index 7,981.90 (up 1.05 pct) * Rupee 65.67/68 per dlr (66.4550/4650) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.29 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (7.35/7.40 pct) KEY DEALS (Please note, all issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Rural Electrification Corp. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Friday. The state-run company plans has invited coupon bids from merchant bankers on Sep. 21 by 12:00 p.m., they said. * India's Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three bankers said. The infrastructure development and finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent on the bonds, the bankers said. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Press conference by Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley in Hong Kong at 9 a.m. HK time. (6:30 IST) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's market watchdog has started a probe into auto parts maker Castex Technologies CASE.NS, after investors alleged it manipulated its stock to trigger the conversion of bonds into equity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.11 66.24 66.06 66.18-22 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 18* -$97.00 mln Month-to-date** -$536.99 mln Year-to-date** $4.10 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 18 Foreign Banks 70.05 bln Public Sector Banks -11.47 bln Private Sector Banks 7.32 bln Mutual Funds 12.10 bln Others -5.25 bln Primary Dealers 30.45 bln Constituents -11.14 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 21 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 21 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 706.91 (3 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 440.48 (2 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 18 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 174.34 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.64 trln rupees ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)