GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday and the dollar held steady as U.S. markets bounced back and the European Central Bank said it was prepared to ease monetary policy further. * The greenback hovered at its highest in nearly two weeks early on Tuesday as dollar bulls appeared to recover from their disappointment over the Federal Reserve's decision last week to delay a hike in interest rates. * Oil markets have seesawed since the beginning of the week, torn between data that points towards a bottoming out of prices following an over 50 percent fall over the last year and bearish analysts who see more price falls as oversupply lingers on. * U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Monday after a veritable chorus of remarks by top Federal Reserve officials suggesting a possible year-end rate increase and an upcoming wave of new bond supply spurred traders to reduce holdings. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,192.98 (down 0.1 pct) * NSE index 7,977.10 (down 0.06 pct) * Rupee 65.72/73 per dlr (65.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.25 pct) * Call money 6.25/6.30 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.03 66.05 66.02 66.04-08 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 21* $23.63 mln Month-to-date** -$420.45 mln Year-to-date** $4.22 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 21* $25.56 mln Month-to-date** -$244.86 mln Year-to-date** $7.70 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 21 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 21 Foreign Banks -3.35 bln Public Sector Banks 24.76 bln Private Sector Banks -9.99 bln Mutual Funds 3.35 bln Others -0.67 bln Primary Dealers -14.10 bln Constituents 7.44 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 440.48 (2 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date 11 state govt bonds 101.60 Sept. 22 Treasury bills 140 Sept. 23 Government bonds 140 Sept. 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 21 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 190.47 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.81 trln rupees ($1 = 65.70 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)