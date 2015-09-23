GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of an entrenched global economic slowdown gripped investors, underlined by a weak factory survey from China, while the greenback firmed as investors fled to relatively safe-haven assets. * The dollar hit its highest in nearly three weeks versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday, while the yen held on to broad gains made overnight as persistent worries over a slowdown in China dampened risk sentiment. * Oil prices edged up early on Wednesday after U.S. crude stocks were estimated to have dropped last week, stripping some supplies out of an oversupplied market that has seen prices more than halve since June 2014. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as lingering worries about the global economy triggered a selloff in stock and commodity markets worldwide and revived safe-haven demand for lower-risk government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,651.84 (down 2.07 pct) * NSE index 7,812.00 (down 2.07 pct) * Rupee 65.8750/8850 per dlr (65.72/73) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.25 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (6.25/6.30 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's Bajaj Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.80 percent on these bonds, they added. * India's Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd has raised 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The infrastructure development and finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.75 percent on the bonds. * Power Finance Corp is planning to issue rupee bonds at tenors of five years and above, as told by DCM bankers to IFR. The state-owned company is looking to print at or even below the Thomson Reuters bond yield benchmarks of 8.40 percent, 8.38 percent and 8.35 percent for maturities of five, seven and 10 years, respectively. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.20 66.35 66.25 66.24-28 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 22* -$159.39 mln Month-to-date** -$352.59 mln Year-to-date** $4.29 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 22* -$34.24 mln Month-to-date** -$279.10 mln Year-to-date** $7.66 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 22 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 22 Foreign Banks 5.45 bln Public Sector Banks 9.40 bln Private Sector Banks -9.36 bln Mutual Funds 0.70 bln Others 2.14 bln Primary Dealers -8.32 bln Constituents 18.25 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 23 91.83 (3 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Sept. 23 Government bonds 140 Sept. 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 22 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 126.49 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.78 trln rupees ($1 = 65.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)