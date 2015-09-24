GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Thursday after more dour economic news in China and the United States prompted a bruising selloff the previous day. * The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon. * Oil prices pared some losses on Thursday after sharp falls overnight on an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks and seasonally tepid demand. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as data showing an expected slight fall in euro zone manufacturing growth reduced anxiety about global growth that was briefly heightened by a dismal reading on China's economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,822.99 (up 0.67 pct) * NSE index 7,845.95 (up 0.43 pct) * Rupee 65.9750/9850 per dlr (65.8750/8850) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.27 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Though the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates next week by a quarter percent to a four-year low, officials say concerns over prices make it likely to resist political pressure for significant easing in the coming months. * The Reserve Bank of India proposed relaxing some of the rules for domestic companies looking to raise funds overseas through external commercial borrowing, a long-anticipated move. KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.65 percent on the bonds, they said. * United Bank of India has set an annual coupon of 11.95 percent on its issue of perpetual additional Tier I bonds, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday. The state-run lender plans to raise at least 1.00 billion rupees through this issue and had invited coupon bids from merchant bankers last week. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.33 66.62 66.35 66.62-66 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 23* -$201.52 mln Month-to-date** -$499.74 mln Year-to-date** $4.14 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 23* $48.65 mln Month-to-date** -$230.45 mln Year-to-date** $7.71 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 23 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 23 Foreign Banks -27.34 bln Public Sector Banks 5.50 bln Private Sector Banks 7.14 bln Mutual Funds 6.15 bln Others 5.77 bln Primary Dealers 2.78 bln Constituents 10.45 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 899.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 24 153250.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 24 65351.10 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Government bonds 140 Sept. 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 23 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 105.26 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.80 trln rupees ($1 = 65.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)