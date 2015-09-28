GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks struggled for traction on Monday after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street at the end of last week, while the dollar consolidated its gains against the yen and euro. * The world's major currencies got off to a slow start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend with the dollar showing potential for gains if upcoming data strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates this year. * Oil prices dropped in Asian trading hours on Monday despite a fourth weekly fall in U.S. drilling activity, with analysts pointing to the weak economic outlook as the main reason for low crude prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen somewhat revived expectations of an interest rate increase by year-end and data showed the nation's economy grew more than previously estimated in the second quarter. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,863.50 (up 0.16 pct) * NSE index 7,868.50 (up 0.29 pct) * Rupee 66.1550/1650 per dlr (65.9750/9850) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.27 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless stated otherwise) * The Export Import Bank of India plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years, a company official said on Thursday. The bank will pay an annual coupon of 8.25 percent on the papers, the official, who declined to be identified, said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's finance minister visits Mumbai to speak at a ceremony marking the merger between capital markets regulator SEBI and commodities regulator FMC. He will then give another speech at the Indian Banks Association gathering. * India's finance ministry and RBI officials are set to meet in Mumbai to decide on the country's bond sales for October - March. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.55 - - 66.54-58 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 24* -$17.37 mln Month-to-date** -$694.93 mln Year-to-date** $3.95 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Sept 24* $123.49 mln Month-to-date** -$106.96 mln Year-to-date** $7.84 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 24 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 24 Foreign Banks -5.38 bln Public Sector Banks 23.71 bln Private Sector Banks -5.07 bln Mutual Funds 8.65 bln Others 3.69 bln Primary Dealers -25.61 bln Constituents 10.56 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 28 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Redemption Sep 28 1512.28 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Redemption Sep 28 3806.20 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Redemption Sep 28 3389.00 (2 States) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Sept. 30 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 24 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 165.02 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.73 trln rupees ($1 = 66.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)