GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were slowly giving ground on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to 10-week lows. * The euro licked its wounds near a 10-week low against the dollar on Monday after soft euro zone inflation data rekindled speculation the European Central Bank may ease policy to stave off deflation. * Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent posting its biggest monthly loss in four months, on worries over the outlook for emerging economies and fallout over the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to continue tapering its stimulus program. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two months on lingering troubles in emerging market economies, leading safe-haven bonds to notch their strongest gains in 20 months in January. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,513.85 (up 0.08 pct) * NSE index 6,089.50 (up 0.26 pct) * Rupee 62.68/69 per dlr (62.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.70 pct (8.69 pct) * Call money 8.80/8.90 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release January Manufacturing PMI (0500 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 130 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Feb. 5. * India's government hopes to raise at least $1.8 billion from an auction of mobile phone spectrum, which opens on Monday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian state of Rajasthan has barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets, an ominous sign for global retailers who covet India's vast but fragmented retail sector if the country's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power nationally in upcoming elections. * The United States should be more aware of how its policies affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy coordination had broken down. * The International Monetary Fund urged central banks on Friday to ensure that a financial market rout in the developing world does not lead to an international funding crunch. * India revised down its economic growth for the fiscal year 2012/13 to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent, the government data showed on Friday, on lower than provisionally estimated output in farm and manufacturing sectors. * India's top power producer NTPC Ltd said on Saturday it might cut supplies to a company that distributes electricity to parts of New Delhi, something that could plunge the heart of India's capital into darkness. * Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 percent, or 0.57 rupees (1 cent), from Saturday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices. * U.S. authorities have downgraded India's aviation safety rating, citing a lack of safety oversight, meaning the country's carriers cannot increase flights to the world's biggest aviation market and face extra checks for existing ones. * The power sector regulator in the Indian capital has approved a 6-8 percent surcharge on power purchase costs by electricity distribution companies, a notice on the regulator's website said on Friday. * Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday named a string of high-ranking Indian politicians he described as corrupt and said his anti-graft Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would target them in an upcoming general election. LOANS/DEALS * Indian utility Tata Power Co Ltd said it had agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in coal mining firm PT Arutmin Indonesia to Indonesia's Bakrie Group for $500 million. * Tata Power is planning a rights issue of around 20 billion rupees and may launch in February, local media reported. BNP Paribas, HSBC and JM Financial will manage the issue. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.95-98 63.03 63.30 62.93 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 31* -$104.19 mln Month-to-date** $124.63 mln Year-to-date** $124.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 31 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6750 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 30 -$29.40 mln Month-to-date $2.06 bln Year-to-date $2.06 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 31 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 31 Foreign Banks 3.79 bln Public Sector Banks -4.17 bln Private Sector Banks 10.63 bln Mutual Funds -2.39 bln Others 8.04 bln Primary Dealers -15.90 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 52 bids for 315.61 billion rupees ($5.04 billion) at its three-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 449.66 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI decline to 3.16 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.6750 rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)