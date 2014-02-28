GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB] * The dollar held steady against the yen and the euro on Friday, after a surge in U.S. equities confirmed investor appetite for risk and helped the currency recoup some of the losses suffered earlier on geopolitical concerns. FRX/] * Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by civil unrest in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and fuelled fears that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil demand. O/R] * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Ukraine and Russia spurred safety buying, helping to stoke strong demand at a seven-year note auction. US/] LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,986.99 (up 0.65 pct) * NSE index 6,238.80 (up 0.62 pct) * Rupee 61.98/99 per dlr (62.9350/9450) * 10-year bond yield 8.92 pct (8.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.71 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (7.30/7.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's opposition leader - who polls suggest may be elected prime minister this year - said on Thursday small retailers must learn to work with large modern stores and online companies, signalling a shift in policy on a key electoral issue. * India's policy interest rate is appropriately set, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has raised rates three times by a combined 75 basis points since September despite economic growth at a decade low. LOANS/DEALS * Motherson Sumi Systems is considering a potential euro-denominated offering to partly refinance its outstanding debt of about 600-800 million euro (US$825 million-$1.1 billion). The company is in talks with a few arrangers for the potential sale, people familiar with the transaction said. * Bharat Petroleum Corp, rated Baa3/NR/BBB-, opened books on Wednesday for a minimum SFr150 million (US$169m) 5.75-year senior debut public deal due December 20 2019 at mid-swaps plus the 240bp area. That was swiftly revised to a final larger size of SFr175 million at the tighter plus 235bp spread. A 3 percent coupon is envisaged. * Power Finance Corp has fixed a coupon of 9.69 percent for its offering of 22.4 billion rupees (US$361m) in five-year bonds. . USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.47 62.52 62.28 62.30-32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 26* $82.42 mln Month-to-date** $137.50 mln Year-to-date** $262.10 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 25 -$253.57 mln Month-to-date $1.45 bln Year-to-date $3.51 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 26 Foreign Banks -15.88 bln Public Sector Banks 7.94 bln Private Sector Banks 4.37 bln Mutual Funds -2.25 bln Others 8.78 bln Primary Dealers -2.95 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 11.61 (2 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 41 bids for 290.57 billion rupees ($4.69 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 365.82 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.0450 rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)