GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB]
* The dollar held steady against the yen and the euro on Friday,
after a surge in U.S. equities confirmed investor appetite for
risk and helped the currency recoup some of the losses suffered
earlier on geopolitical concerns. FRX/]
* Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by civil unrest
in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and fuelled fears
that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil demand. O/R]
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as tensions between
Ukraine and Russia spurred safety buying, helping to stoke
strong demand at a seven-year note auction. US/]
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,986.99 (up 0.65 pct)
* NSE index 6,238.80 (up 0.62 pct)
* Rupee 61.98/99 per dlr (62.9350/9450)
* 10-year bond yield 8.92 pct (8.87 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.53 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.71 pct (8.66 pct)
* Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (7.30/7.40 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's opposition leader - who polls suggest may be
elected prime minister this year - said on Thursday small
retailers must learn to work with large modern stores and online
companies, signalling a shift in policy on a key electoral
issue.
* India's policy interest rate is appropriately set, said
central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has raised rates three
times by a combined 75 basis points since September despite
economic growth at a decade low.
LOANS/DEALS
* Motherson Sumi Systems is considering a
potential euro-denominated offering to partly refinance its
outstanding debt of about 600-800 million euro (US$825
million-$1.1 billion). The company is in talks with a few
arrangers for the potential sale, people familiar with the
transaction said.
* Bharat Petroleum Corp, rated Baa3/NR/BBB-,
opened books on Wednesday for a minimum SFr150 million (US$169m)
5.75-year senior debut public deal due December 20 2019 at
mid-swaps plus the 240bp area. That was swiftly revised to a
final larger size of SFr175 million at the tighter plus 235bp
spread. A 3 percent coupon is envisaged.
* Power Finance Corp has fixed a coupon of 9.69
percent for its offering of 22.4 billion rupees (US$361m) in
five-year bonds.
.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
62.47 62.52 62.28 62.30-32 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 26* $82.42 mln
Month-to-date** $137.50 mln
Year-to-date** $262.10 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 25 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 25 -$253.57 mln
Month-to-date $1.45 bln
Year-to-date $3.51 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 26
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 26
Foreign Banks -15.88 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.94 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.37 bln
Mutual Funds -2.25 bln
Others 8.78 bln
Primary Dealers -2.95 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38
(4 States)
SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62
(4 States)
SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10
(KERALA)
SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78
(4 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 930.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 11.61
(2 States)
SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00
(GOA)
SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22
(3 States)
SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69
(3 States)
SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32
(WEST BENGAL)
7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78
5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50
7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50
===============================================================
For the full table for February inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 41 bids for 290.57 billion rupees ($4.69 billion) at its
two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 365.82 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 62.0450 rupees)
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)