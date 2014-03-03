GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as
escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia
bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine.
* The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while
investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a
wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the
neighbouring country.
* Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to
multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine
after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right
to invade his neighbour.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices pared most of their losses on
month-end buying on Friday, as investors balanced their
portfolios, traders said.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,120.12 (up 0.63 pct)
* NSE index 6,276.95 (up 0.61 pct)
* Rupee 61.75/76 per dlr (61.98/99)
* 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.92 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.61 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.71 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.90/8.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will consider
raising the cap on foreign investment in the insurance sector
from the current level of 26 percent if it comes to power after
elections due by May, a senior party leader said on Sunday.
* Contracting industrial output and an investment slowdown
dragged India's economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7
percent in the three months to December, the last major data
release before a general election showed on Friday.
LOANS/DEALS
* A consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
has agreed to buy two Indian hydroelectric power
plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures in a deal worth
about $1.6 billion, TAQA said on Sunday.
* India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. has
raised $300 million via external commercial borrowing from a
consortium of four lenders under the affordable housing scheme
of the central bank, it said in a statement on Friday.
* Punjab National Bank is raising 10 billion rupees
(US$161.3m) through the placement of 10-year Basel III-compliant
Tier II bonds at 9.65 percent.
* The US$250m two-year loan for Drilling & Offshore has
received two commitments, while a handful of others are
processing approvals. The two banks have joined for US$110m in
total, and around six more are processing commitments for a
combined US$100m.
* Jaiprakash Power Ventures has taken out part of its rupee
project loan with an external commercial borrowing of
US$115m. The financing is for a 1980MW power plant in Allahabad,
which special purpose vehicle Prayagraj Power Generation
operates. As per Indian norms, part of a rupee-denominated
project loan can be replaced with offshore debt.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.30-32 62.50 62.52 62.16 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 28* $95.51 mln
Month-to-date** $228.94 mln
Year-to-date** $353.60 mln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 28 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Feb. 26 $379.12 mln
Month-to-date $1.83 bln
Year-to-date $3.89 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 28
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 28
Foreign Banks 27.64 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.85 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.27 bln
Mutual Funds -17.65 bln
Others 939.08 mln
Primary Dealers -1.81 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
33 bids for 221.59 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 358.32 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.98 rupees)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)