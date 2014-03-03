GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. * The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the neighbouring country. * Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. * U.S. Treasury debt prices pared most of their losses on month-end buying on Friday, as investors balanced their portfolios, traders said. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,120.12 (up 0.63 pct) * NSE index 6,276.95 (up 0.61 pct) * Rupee 61.75/76 per dlr (61.98/99) * 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.92 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.61 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.71 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will consider raising the cap on foreign investment in the insurance sector from the current level of 26 percent if it comes to power after elections due by May, a senior party leader said on Sunday. * Contracting industrial output and an investment slowdown dragged India's economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months to December, the last major data release before a general election showed on Friday. LOANS/DEALS * A consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has agreed to buy two Indian hydroelectric power plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures in a deal worth about $1.6 billion, TAQA said on Sunday. * India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. has raised $300 million via external commercial borrowing from a consortium of four lenders under the affordable housing scheme of the central bank, it said in a statement on Friday. * Punjab National Bank is raising 10 billion rupees (US$161.3m) through the placement of 10-year Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds at 9.65 percent. * The US$250m two-year loan for Drilling & Offshore has received two commitments, while a handful of others are processing approvals. The two banks have joined for US$110m in total, and around six more are processing commitments for a combined US$100m. * Jaiprakash Power Ventures has taken out part of its rupee project loan with an external commercial borrowing of US$115m. The financing is for a 1980MW power plant in Allahabad, which special purpose vehicle Prayagraj Power Generation operates. As per Indian norms, part of a rupee-denominated project loan can be replaced with offshore debt. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.30-32 62.50 62.52 62.16 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 28* $95.51 mln Month-to-date** $228.94 mln Year-to-date** $353.60 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 26 $379.12 mln Month-to-date $1.83 bln Year-to-date $3.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 28 Foreign Banks 27.64 bln Public Sector Banks -2.85 bln Private Sector Banks -6.27 bln Mutual Funds -17.65 bln Others 939.08 mln Primary Dealers -1.81 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 33 bids for 221.59 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 358.32 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.98 rupees) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)