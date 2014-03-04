GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as tensions over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, with Russia tightening its grip on Crimea while the West sought measures to deter Moscow. * The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine. * Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the highest level since September as tensions over Russian military intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as Russia's military intervention in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven investments like U.S. government debt, pushing yields down to their lowest in almost a month. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,946.65 (down 0.82 pct) * NSE index 6,221.45 (down 0.88 pct) * Rupee 62.04/05 per dlr (61.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 8.90 pct (8.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.54 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Manufacturing growth in Europe and Asia slowed last month, pressured by falling demand from abroad, while the United States bucked the trend with manufacturing expanding at its fastest pace in over three years. LOANS/DEALS * Housing Development Finance Corp is braving the international syndicated loan markets for the first time since 2007 with a tightly priced, long-tenor loan that promises to stretch lenders' appetite for Indian risk. (IFR) * ONGC Tripura Power has refinanced an existing project finance loan with a new facility of Rs30.35bn (US$490m). (IFR) * Alok Industries is in the market for a US$150m 1.5-year financing. Led by VTB Capital, the loan has an amortising repayment schedule and an average life of around one year. A greenshoe option can be exercised to increase the loan to US$200m. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH * India may release trade data for February around 0700GMT USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.62-64 62.34 62.60 62.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 3 $32.08 mln Month-to-date** $97.92 mln Year-to-date** $451.50 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 62.03 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 28 $696.47 mln Month-to-date $696.47 bln Year-to-date $4.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Mar. 3 Foreign Banks 6.47 bln Public Sector Banks 6.07 bln Private Sector Banks -4.10 bln Mutual Funds -9.75 bln Others 1.77 bln Primary Dealers -463.70 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 14 bids for 116.81 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 266.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.36 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)