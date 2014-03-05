GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade on Wednesday, after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine. * The yen nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a vicious turnaround as safety demand faded after Russian President Vladimir Putin played down the prospect of a war in Ukraine. * Crude oil fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on comments from President Vladimir Putin that eased concerns Russia would escalate its military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. * U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would use military force in the Ukraine only as a last resort, prompting a reversal in Monday's flight to safe assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,209.73 (up 1.26 pct) * NSE index 6,297.95 (up 1.23 pct) * Rupee 61.845/855 per dlr (62.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.58 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.69 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will announce the dates of a parliamentary election on March 5, the election commission said on Tuesday. LOANS/DEALS * Kenya's two biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom and the local unit of Bharti Airtel, have made a joint bid for the smallest operator, Indian group Essar Communications' Yu, the industry regulator said on Monday. * The Indian Government has raised 19 billion rupees (US$305m) after selling a 4.66 percent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals to state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India, avoiding the need for a marketed deal at a price officials believed was too low. (IFR) * IL&FS Transportation Networks is planning a 5.24 billion rupees (US$85m) rights issue. It plans to sell 52.4m shares at 100 rupees each at a ratio of 27-for-100. The offer price is at a 5 percent discount to the Monday close of 105.30 rupees. The company did not specify the offer period. (IFR) * State Bank of India has increased the size of its three-year loan to US$420m from US$300m. The 14 lenders expected to form the underwriting group on the self-arranged deal are ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, DBS, Mizuho Bank, SG Asia, Standard Chartered, SMBC, Union National Bank, Wells Fargo and Westpac. (IFR) * The US$300m five-year term loan for Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp was launched last Friday. State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are MLABs, while BTMU and DBS Bank joined as MLAs, as previously reported. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI t-bill sale. * India February Services PMI for February (1030 IST) * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, RBI deputy governor K.C.Chakrabarty to meet bankers for quarterly review meeting. (1030 IST) * India Money Supply data. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.30-31 62.30 62.33 62.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 4 $30.03 mln Month-to-date** $130.75 mln Year-to-date** $484.30 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.945 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Mar. 3 $167.59 mln Month-to-date $864.06 mln Year-to-date $4.75 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Mar. 4 Foreign Banks 15.55 bln Public Sector Banks -2.84 bln Private Sector Banks 8.62 bln Mutual Funds -22.90 bln Others -5.32 bln Primary Dealers 6.90 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 9 bids for 28.17 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 213.73 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)