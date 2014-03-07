GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged up and the dollar index slumped on Friday, as investors looked toward the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session for confirmation that the U.S. employment picture has improved. * The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged. * U.S. oil rose on Thursday after falling to near three-week lows as traders reconsidered the geopolitical risk posed by worsening diplomatic relations over Russia's intervention in Crimea. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as fears over a war in Ukraine abated, helping drive benchmark yields to their highest levels in a week, and as traders prepared for Friday's key nonfarm payrolls report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,513.87 (up 1.11 pct) * NSE index 6,401.15 (up 1.15 pct) * Rupee 61.11/12 per dlr (61.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.67 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (8.50/8.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India cbank says to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 390 billion rupees ($6.32 billion) on Friday. LOANS/DEALS * Reliance Globalcom, the international unit of India's Reliance Communications Ltd, is no longer up for sale and may raise debt or equity to fund its expansion plans, Globalcom's newly installed chief executive said. * Two state-owned oil companies have agreed to take a 10 percent stake in Indian Oil Corp at a price almost 17 percent below Thursday's closing price, according to a government source. (IFR) * A chunk of Reliance Industries' five-year financing maturing in July 2016 is on offer in the secondary market at 99.55 percent of par, sources said. The piece is offered at an all-in of around 170bp via a margin of 150bp over Libor, sources said. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH *RBI governor Rajan to hold press meet in Delhi after board meet. (1305 IST) * RBI to release forex reserves data. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.27-30 61.60 61.50 61.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 6 $207.84 mln Month-to-date** $286.62 mln Year-to-date** $640.20 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.25 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 5 $36.47 mln Month-to-date $1.01 bln Year-to-date $4.90 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 6 Foreign Banks 6.26 bln Public Sector Banks -4.24 bln Private Sector Banks 15.42 bln Mutual Funds -3.55 bln Others -4.42 bln Primary Dealers -9.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 10 19240.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: (ID:nL3N0M0163) =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 224.60 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 298.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.30 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)