GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped in early trade on Monday and the dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine kept risk appetite in check. * The yen rose across the board early on Monday as investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. * Brent futures slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday as data showing an unexpected fall in China's exports added to fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, though geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya limited the falls. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest levels in six weeks on Friday after jobs gains were stronger than expected in February, which could ease fears of an abrupt slowdown in economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on track to reduce its monetary stimulus. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,919.79 (up 1.89 pct) * NSE index 6,526.65 (up 1.96 pct) * Rupee 61.08/09 per dlr (61.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.52 pct (8.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.67 pct) * Call money 8.35/8.40 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) LOANS/DEALS * The US$1.775bn five-year loan for Indian state-owned ONGC Videsh has been launched into general syndication. Nine banks are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.55-58 61.38 61.60 61.37 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 7* $421.8 mln Month-to-date** $498.57 mln Year-to-date** $852.10 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.25 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 6 $669.08 mln Month-to-date $1.68 bln Year-to-date $5.56 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 6 Foreign Banks -0.31 bln Public Sector Banks 4.84 bln Private Sector Banks -5.03 bln Mutual Funds 0.85 bln Others 2.06 bln Primary Dealers -2.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 10 19240.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: (ID:nL3N0M0163) =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 215.63 billion rupees ($3.52 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. Earlier in the day it had accepted all 14 bids for 52.07 billion rupees at the morning repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 234.62 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)