GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of China's economy kept the mood brittle and commodity prices depressed. * The yen wobbled in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the session. * U.S. oil fell by more than $1 per barrel on Monday to a three-week low, pressured by an unexpected drop in China's exports that stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * U.S. Treasuries prices were roughly unchanged on Monday ahead of U.S. government debt auctions this week that are expected to attract buyers after a drop in benchmark bond prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,934.83 (up 0.07 pct) * NSE index 6,537.25 (up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 60.85/86 per dlr (61.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.52 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (8.35/8.40 pct) LOANS/DEALS * Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners Deutsche Bank, RBS and State Bank of India have launched the US$ three-year loan for Hindustan Petroleum into general syndication, sources said. Bank of Baroda and Korea Development Bank have joined the deal as MLAs. (IFR) * Four state-owned companies plan to tap the rupee bond market soon, according to sources. Power Grid Corp of India, Power Finance Corp, Rural Electrification Corp and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are talking to arrangers about prospective offerings. (IFR) * Indian Oiltanking is also believed to be working on a potential Rs30bn bond sale. The guaranteed bonds are locally rated Triple A. The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Oil Corp and Germany's Oiltanking. (IFR) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank net sold $1.9 billion in the spot forex market in January as against net purchase of $3.48 billion in the previous month, it said in its monthly bulletin. Outstanding net forward dollar sales stood at $31.8 billion as on end-January, below $32.6 billion in December. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.36-40 61.53 61.41 61.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 10* $205.94 mln Month-to-date** $936.82 mln Year-to-date** $1.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.25 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 7 $258.93 mln Month-to-date $1.94 bln Year-to-date $5.82 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 10 Foreign Banks 2.79 bln Public Sector Banks -5.12 bln Private Sector Banks 1.94 bln Mutual Funds -3.10 bln Others -3.93 bln Primary Dealers 7.43 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 127030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 50020.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 48 bids for 320.03 billion rupees at the one-day repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rose to 428.85 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.1 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)