GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud. * The yen held onto gains early on Wednesday while investors kept their distance from risk currencies such as the Australian dollar amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. * U.S. crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel for the first time in a month as the potential for more Chinese corporate bond defaults and rising crude stocks in the United States raised concerns about the growth of oil demand. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Tuesday, with concern about geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine and weakness in China's economy spurring some demand for safe-haven bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,826.42 (down 0.5 pct) * NSE index 6,511.90 (down 0.39 pct) * Rupee 60.94/95 per dlr (60.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.66 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release CPI inflation data for February around 5.30 pm (1200 GMT). * India will release monthly industrial output data for January around 5.30 PM (1200 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * Consumer inflation and industrial output data on Wednesday will likely offer little evidence of a respite from high inflation and weak economic growth before a general election that begins next month. * India has to cut its Iranian oil imports by nearly two-thirds from the first quarter after the United States asked it to hold the shipments at end-2013 levels, in keeping with the nuclear deal easing sanctions on Tehran, Indian government sources said. LOANS/DEALS * Small Industries Development Bank of India or Sidbi, has mandated a three-year sale to Deutsche Bank and Yes Bank. The around Rs 2.5 bln ($41m) sale has a put/call option at the end of 366 days and will pay a coupon of 9.55 percent, sources said. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance has also priced a 14-month sale to yield 9.75 percent. Trust Capital is the arranger. State-owned power producer NTPC is planning to ask arrangers to submit bids for its potential Rs 5 bln sale by the end of the week. The bonds will have a tenor of 10 to 15 years, said a banker aware of the matter. (IFR) * Power Finance Corp is also expected to ask bankers to submit bids for its potential sale of subordinate bonds tomorrow. The 10-year deal is likely to be settled by March 14, sources said. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.40-42 61.13 61.45 61.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 11* $241.52 mln Month-to-date** $325.16 mln Year-to-date** $678.70 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.25 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 10 $4.33 mln Month-to-date $1.94 bln Year-to-date $5.83 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 11 Foreign Banks 15.03 bln Public Sector Banks -9.03 bln Private Sector Banks -0.54 bln Mutual Funds -11.65 bln Others -2.09 bln Primary Dealers 8.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 127030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 50020.00 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 48 bids for 308.25 billion rupees ($5.06 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 421.81 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.1 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)