GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday as nervous investors tried to limit their exposure to risk, ahead of a batch of key Chinese economic data that may offer clues about the extent of any slowdown. * Safe-haven currencies the Swiss franc and yen were in favour early in Asia on Thursday, consolidating their overnight gains as worries about the health of the Chinese economy took a toll on risk appetite. * Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $108 a barrel, as investors focused on risks from the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and as OPEC raised its 2014 global oil demand growth forecast for a second straight month. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose in safe-haven bids on Wednesday on worries over the health of China's economy, which helped fuel strong demand at the U.S. government's 10-year Treasury note auction. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,856.22 (up 0.14 pct) * NSE index 6,516.90 (up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 61.2150/2250 per dlr (60.94/95) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.47 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.63 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (Unchanged) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's flagging economy delivered rare good news on Wednesday with a slight expansion of industrial production and further cooling in consumer prices, offering some respite to the ruling coalition before next month's general election. LOANS/DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp scrapped its plan to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.64 million) through private placement of subordinated tier II bonds owing to mismatch in pricing expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. * United Spirits Ltd's Whyte & Mackay whisky unit has attracted interest from several drinks makers and private equity firms and is expected to fetch about 350 million pounds ($582 million), according to sources familiar with the matter. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.36-40 61.55 61.69 61.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 12* $141.23 mln Month-to-date** $575.46 mln Year-to-date** $929.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 11 $141.90 mln Month-to-date $2.08 bln Year-to-date $5.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 12 Foreign Banks 20.22 bln Public Sector Banks -12.39 bln Private Sector Banks -6.29 bln Mutual Funds 0.80 bln Others 0.20 bln Primary Dealers -2.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 127030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 50020.00 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 44 bids for 294.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 356.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.2 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)