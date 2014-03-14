GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed riskier assets. * Safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and the yen were in demand on Friday, having surged overnight as tensions in Ukraine flared up and worries about the health of the Chinese economy continued to fester. * Brent crude oil futures fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data offset worries over potential supply disruptions that could be prompted by the stand-off between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest levels in over a week on Thursday on heightened tensions over a possible U.S.-European response against Russia if a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region goes ahead. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,774.61 (down 0.37 pct) * NSE index 6,493.10 (down 0.37 pct) * Rupee 61.17/18 per dlr (61.2150/2250) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) through a reverse auction on March 18, it said on Thursday. * India imported about 36 percent less oil from Iran in February than in January, because of efforts to meet U.S. requests to restrict purchases from Tehran to 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the six months to July 20, data from trade sources showed. LOANS/DEALS * VTB Capital is underwriting a loan of more than $1 billion for Essar Global Fund to finance EGFL's offer to delist one of its units and refinance other existing debt, sources said. The Russian lender is the sole underwriter on the debt, which will fund the delisting of London-listed Essar Energy announced in February. (IFR) * International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World Bank Group, has added another 20 billion rupees ($327.5 million) to its global Indian rupee bond offering due 2016, taking the total outstanding to 50 billion rupees. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.85-87 61.43 61.95 61.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 13* $100.85 mln Month-to-date** $724.02 mln Year-to-date** $1.08 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 12 $6.13 mln Month-to-date $2.09 bln Year-to-date $5.98 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 13 Foreign Banks 14.03 bln Public Sector Banks -2.51 bln Private Sector Banks -1.28 bln Mutual Funds -6.45 bln Others 2.07 bln Primary Dealers -5.86 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 18 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 50 bids for 342.11 billion rupees ($5.59 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.97 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)