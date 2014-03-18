GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade
on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively
peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's
U.S. Federal Reserve policy review.
* The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and the euro stood
firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine
crisis ebbed for the time being.
* Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to
near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns
over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the
fate of Crimea.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after Sunday's
referendum in Crimea passed without major violence, reducing
safety demand for U.S. government bonds, and before the Federal
Reserve's highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,809.80 (up 0.16 pct)
* NSE index 6,504.20 (up 0.17 pct)
* Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.17/18)
* 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.44 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.64 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.00/7.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans
with the central bank as on March 7, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
* Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries'
telecommunications unit, which holds nationwide 4G permits, has
agreed to lease mobile phone masts from infrastructure provider
Viom Networks, the companies said on Monday.
* Toyota Motor Corp's Indian unit has temporarily
closed its two plants where some workers had stopped production
lines to protest a delay in salary hikes after 10 months of
negotiations.
* The frontrunner to become India's next prime minister has
announced he will run for election in the holy city of Varanasi,
a decision that could galvanise support among fellow Hindus but
may focus attention on accusations of religious bias.
* Maruti Suzuki India will seek minority
shareholder approval to set up a plant in Gujarat as a unit of
Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T, after the proposed move drew
opposition from the company's leading institutional investors.
LOANS/DEALS
* Goldman Sachs Asset Management will this week launch the
long-awaited Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange Traded
Scheme of up to Rs30bn (US$484m). The offer, which opens on
March 18, will close for subscription on March 21. (IFR)
* Nasdaq-listed Indian online travel booking services
company MakeMyTrip increased the size of its follow-on offering
to US$126.5m on strong demand. (IFR)
State-run power producer NTPC is believed to have raised
Rs7.5bn (US$122m) from the sale of 15-year bonds. The bonds,
which pay a 9.34% coupon semi-annually, were sold directly to
the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. (IFR)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees
of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills, on March 19, it said in
a statement on Friday.
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along
with all deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with
primary dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from
Association of Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro
finance institutions.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.47-50 61.60 61.54 61.48 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 18* $160.55 mln
Month-to-date** $828.36 mln
Year-to-date** $1.18 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
March 18 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 13 $209 mln
Month-to-date $2.30 bln
Year-to-date $6.18 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 18
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 14
Foreign Banks -0.02 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.60 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.54 bln
Mutual Funds -0.55 bln
Others 4.18 bln
Primary Dealers -6.67 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72
(3 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91
(3 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 101020.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 50022.50
SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33
(3 States)
SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33
8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43
8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48
(2 States)
===============================================================
For the full table for March inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted 55
bids for 364.71 billion rupees at its four-day repo auction
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 431.39 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.22 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.1650 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)