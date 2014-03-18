GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review. * The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and the euro stood firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being. * Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after Sunday's referendum in Crimea passed without major violence, reducing safety demand for U.S. government bonds, and before the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,809.80 (up 0.16 pct) * NSE index 6,504.20 (up 0.17 pct) * Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.17/18) * 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank as on March 7, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. * Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' telecommunications unit, which holds nationwide 4G permits, has agreed to lease mobile phone masts from infrastructure provider Viom Networks, the companies said on Monday. * Toyota Motor Corp's Indian unit has temporarily closed its two plants where some workers had stopped production lines to protest a delay in salary hikes after 10 months of negotiations. * The frontrunner to become India's next prime minister has announced he will run for election in the holy city of Varanasi, a decision that could galvanise support among fellow Hindus but may focus attention on accusations of religious bias. * Maruti Suzuki India will seek minority shareholder approval to set up a plant in Gujarat as a unit of Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T, after the proposed move drew opposition from the company's leading institutional investors. LOANS/DEALS * Goldman Sachs Asset Management will this week launch the long-awaited Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange Traded Scheme of up to Rs30bn (US$484m). The offer, which opens on March 18, will close for subscription on March 21. (IFR) * Nasdaq-listed Indian online travel booking services company MakeMyTrip increased the size of its follow-on offering to US$126.5m on strong demand. (IFR) State-run power producer NTPC is believed to have raised Rs7.5bn (US$122m) from the sale of 15-year bonds. The bonds, which pay a 9.34% coupon semi-annually, were sold directly to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills, on March 19, it said in a statement on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with all deputy governors will hold a pre-policy meeting with primary dealers, foreign exchange traders, officials from Association of Mutual Funds of India, and officials from micro finance institutions. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.47-50 61.60 61.54 61.48 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 18* $160.55 mln Month-to-date** $828.36 mln Year-to-date** $1.18 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 13 $209 mln Month-to-date $2.30 bln Year-to-date $6.18 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 14 Foreign Banks -0.02 bln Public Sector Banks 7.60 bln Private Sector Banks -4.54 bln Mutual Funds -0.55 bln Others 4.18 bln Primary Dealers -6.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 101020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 50022.50 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted 55 bids for 364.71 billion rupees at its four-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 431.39 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.22 trillion rupees. 