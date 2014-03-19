GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the session. * The dollar stood near its lowest level in more than four months against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, on some trepidation ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy review as the Federal Reserve's chief. * U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in Crimea. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions surrounding Ukraine could escalate. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,832.61 (up 0.1 pct) * NSE index 6,516.65 (up 0.19 pct) * Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Hindu nationalist opposition has seized upon a secret report about how the government bungled a war with China more than 50 years ago to batter the ruling party days before an election. * Infosys signs five-year deal with Sweden's Lansforsakringar AB. LOANS/DEALS * Information technology firm iGate Corp has announced a $325 million five-year non-call two senior unsecured offering. (IFR) * On the onshore front, state-owned Rural Electrification Corp has asked arrangers to bid for a sale of three-year bullet bonds. * India's state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has asked arrangers to submit fee-bids on Wednesday. The telecoms service provider plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees from a state-guaranteed sale of 10-year bonds. * Indian Oil Corp has closed its US$500m three-year loan with 18 banks. * Larsen and Toubro's offer for sale in L&T Finance raised Rs6bn ($98 million) for the vendor. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills, on March 19, it said in a statement on Friday. * India's central bank says to conduct seven-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees later in the day. * India's money supply data USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.43-45 61.58 61.58 61.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 19* $165.67 mln Month-to-date** $1.05 bln Year-to-date** $1.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 14 $182.39 mln Month-to-date $2.28 bln Year-to-date $6.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 18 Foreign Banks -4.36 bln Public Sector Banks 2.65 bln Private Sector Banks -1.55 bln Mutual Funds -6.35 bln Others 8.07 bln Primary Dealers 1.54 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 101020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 50022.50 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted 62 bids for 408.13 billion rupees ($6.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 353.44 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.0862 rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)