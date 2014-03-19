GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on
Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of
East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a
closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the
session.
* The dollar stood near its lowest level in more than four
months against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, on some
trepidation ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy review as
the Federal Reserve's chief.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to
its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains
in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic
supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in
Crimea.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on
uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions
surrounding Ukraine could escalate.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,832.61 (up 0.1 pct)
* NSE index 6,516.65 (up 0.19 pct)
* Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.19/20)
* 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.79 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.64 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's Hindu nationalist opposition has seized upon a
secret report about how the government bungled a war with China
more than 50 years ago to batter the ruling party days before an
election.
* Infosys signs five-year deal with Sweden's
Lansforsakringar AB.
LOANS/DEALS
* Information technology firm iGate Corp has announced a
$325 million five-year non-call two senior unsecured offering.
(IFR)
* On the onshore front, state-owned Rural Electrification
Corp has asked arrangers to bid for a sale of three-year bullet
bonds.
* India's state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has asked
arrangers to submit fee-bids on Wednesday. The telecoms service
provider plans to raise up to 10 billion rupees from a
state-guaranteed sale of 10-year bonds.
* Indian Oil Corp has closed its US$500m three-year loan
with 18 banks.
* Larsen and Toubro's offer for sale in L&T Finance raised
Rs6bn ($98 million) for the vendor.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees
of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills, on March 19, it said in
a statement on Friday.
* India's central bank says to conduct seven-day term repo
auction for 100 billion rupees later in the day.
* India's money supply data
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.43-45 61.58 61.58 61.40 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 19* $165.67 mln
Month-to-date** $1.05 bln
Year-to-date** $1.41 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
March 19 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 14 $182.39 mln
Month-to-date $2.28 bln
Year-to-date $6.36 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 19
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 18
Foreign Banks -4.36 bln
Public Sector Banks 2.65 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.55 bln
Mutual Funds -6.35 bln
Others 8.07 bln
Primary Dealers 1.54 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72
(3 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88
(3 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35
(3 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91
(3 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 101020.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 50022.50
SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33
(3 States)
SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33
8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43
8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48
(2 States)
===============================================================
For the full table for March inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted 62
bids for 408.13 billion rupees ($6.67 billion) at its one-day
repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 353.44 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.0862 rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)