GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday as investors wrestled with the risk that U.S. interest rates could rise sooner and faster than previously thought, pressuring stock and bond prices. * The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having posted solid gains after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to bring forward interest rate hike expectations. * Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries over sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S. crude oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub and ahead of the front month contract's expiration. * U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on the perception that Federal Reserve policy-makers will start raising interest rates sooner than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,832.86 (ended flat) * NSE index 6,524.05 (up 0.11 pct) * Rupee 60.95/96 per dlr (61.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.63 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Market regulator removed its "fit and proper" designation on bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) on Wednesday and ordered it to sell its entire stake in the country's third-largest stock exchange. LOANS/DEALS * State-owned IDBI Bank returned to the US dollar market today with a 5.5-year bond after a year's absence. The deal was launched at price talk with a yield in the 370bp area over U.S. Treasuries but was later tightened to the 355bp area. The deal is set to price 5bp +/- of 355bp over Treasuries later today. (IFR) * Tata Motors Ltd increased US$600m dual-tranche loan has 16 lenders so far, including the leads, with one more processing approval, sources said. (IFR) * State-run Power Finance Corp is also looking to do a bond sale next week. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks at a banking event * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will give a keynote address at an industry event. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.80-82 61.44 61.82 61.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 20* $175.40 mln Month-to-date** $1.26 bln Year-to-date** $1.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 18 -$158.03 mln Month-to-date $2.32 bln Year-to-date $6.20 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 18 Foreign Banks -2.51 bln Public Sector Banks -2.09 bln Private Sector Banks 4.55 bln Mutual Funds 1.15 bln Others 2.09 bln Primary Dealers -3.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 62 bids for 409.03 billion rupees ($6.70 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 517.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)