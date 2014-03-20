GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The U.S. dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on
Thursday as investors wrestled with the risk that U.S. interest
rates could rise sooner and faster than previously thought,
pressuring stock and bond prices.
* The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Thursday, having posted solid gains
after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to
bring forward interest rate hike expectations.
* Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries over
sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S. crude
oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub and
ahead of the front month contract's expiration.
* U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on the
perception that Federal Reserve policy-makers will start raising
interest rates sooner than expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 21,832.86 (ended flat)
* NSE index 6,524.05 (up 0.11 pct)
* Rupee 60.95/96 per dlr (61.19/20)
* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.63 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Market regulator removed its "fit and proper" designation
on bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) on
Wednesday and ordered it to sell its entire stake in the
country's third-largest stock exchange.
LOANS/DEALS
* State-owned IDBI Bank returned to the US dollar market
today with a 5.5-year bond after a year's absence. The deal was
launched at price talk with a yield in the 370bp area over U.S.
Treasuries but was later tightened to the 355bp area. The deal
is set to price 5bp +/- of 355bp over Treasuries later today.
(IFR)
* Tata Motors Ltd increased US$600m dual-tranche
loan has 16 lenders so far, including the leads, with one more
processing approval, sources said. (IFR)
* State-run Power Finance Corp is also looking to
do a bond sale next week.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks
at a banking event
* RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will give a keynote
address at an industry event.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
61.80-82 61.44 61.82 61.35 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 20* $175.40 mln
Month-to-date** $1.26 bln
Year-to-date** $1.61 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
March 20 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 18 -$158.03 mln
Month-to-date $2.32 bln
Year-to-date $6.20 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 20
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 18
Foreign Banks -2.51 bln
Public Sector Banks -2.09 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.55 bln
Mutual Funds 1.15 bln
Others 2.09 bln
Primary Dealers -3.19 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54
(KERALA)
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33
(3 States)
SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80
(2 States)
SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00
(NAGALAND)
8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33
8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43
8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48
(2 States)
SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83
(3 States)
8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00
===============================================================
For the full table for March inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 62 bids for 409.03 billion rupees ($6.70 billion) at its
one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash
into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 517.51 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.0050 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)