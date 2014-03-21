GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets found their footing on Friday after Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while this week's spike in U.S. yields kept the dollar underpinned near three-week highs. * The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, but could struggle to extend gains as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday as sanctions against Russia injected a new risk premium into the market and strong equities provided support, while U.S. crude fell ahead of the April contract's expiry. * Yields on U.S. 2-year Treasuries hovered near their highest in six months on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank might raise U.S. interest rates sooner than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,740.09 (down 0.42 pct) * NSE index 6,483.10 (down 0.63 pct) * Rupee 61.34/35 per dlr (60.95/96) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.61 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (9.00/9.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Kamalesh Chandra Chakrabarty has submitted his resignation because of personal reasons, the central bank's spokeswoman said on Thursday. LOANS/DEALS * The Indian government has launched its sale offer on a 9 percent stake in Axis Bank Ltd that could raise up to $935 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Thursday. * India's exchange-traded fund for state-owned companies has received a strong response from investors and was 60 percent covered after the first day of subscription, with good demand from retail investors. * India's state-owned IDBI Bank's return to the U.S. dollar market after a year's absence and a ratings downgrade could not have come at a better time. * State Bank of India's self-arranged $390 million three-year bullet loan has been launched into general syndication. The facility offers a margin of 120bp over Libor. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a repurchase of government bonds worth 50 billion rupees ($819.6 million) through a reverse auction on March 24, it said on Thursday. * India cbank to conduct additional term repo, MSF auctions at year-end. * Pakistan cabinet could give a long-awaited most-favoured nation status (MFN) to India on Friday under the name of non-discriminatory market access (NDMA), that could boost the bilateral trade between the two neighbours in South Asia. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will be at an academic institution in Mumbai for its convocation ceremony. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.57-59 61.65 61.90 61.54 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 21* $117.87 mln Month-to-date** $1.44 bln Year-to-date** $1.80 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.20 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 19 $14.93 mln Month-to-date $2.33 bln Year-to-date $6.22 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 20 Foreign Banks -10.22 bln Public Sector Banks 11.38 bln Private Sector Banks -4.23 bln Mutual Funds -4.60 bln Others 5.94 bln Primary Dealers 1.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 61 bids for 398.98 billion rupees ($6.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 516.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.69 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.2550 Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)