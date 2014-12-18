MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian markets rallied on
Thursday, with the rupee rebounding from a 13-month low hit in
the previous session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to raise
interest rates.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan had called the
prospect of U.S. rate hikes a risk to emerging markets given
expectations that overseas investors may pare their bets on
higher-yielding debt of countries such as India.
Indian shares and bonds also benefited as Russia's rouble
stabilised after dramatic falls this week, reducing some of the
fears of financial contagion to emerging markets.
Bonds and the rupee were still headed for their worst week
since August, when global markets were roiled by rising tensions
in the Middle East and uncertainty about Fed rate hikes.
"The fact that rate hikes will still be data dependant and
Fed will be patient is positive for the rupee," said Hari
Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange trading at South Indian
Bank, who does not expect a Fed rate hike until June.
The partially convertible rupee rose to 63.21/22
per dollar versus its Wednesday's close of 63.6150/6250. It had
touched 63.89 in the previous session, its weakest level since
Nov. 13, 2013.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a news conference that "patient"
meant the U.S. central bank was unlikely to hike rates for "at
least a couple of meetings," meaning April of next year at the
earliest.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 6
basis points on the day at 7.91 percent. The yield rose to 8.03
percent on Wednesday, its highest level since Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, shares gained more than 1 percent on
hopes of tax reforms and underpinned by the global rally.
