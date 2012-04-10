MUMBAI, April 10 India's gas utilities dropped
on Tuesday after a directive from a government regulator to cut
gas tariffs in New Delhi raised fears that similar actions would
follow and hit profit margins in the sector.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board directed
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) to cut tariffs for certain
types of gas in New Delhi in a bid to reduce prices for
consumers, according to a release on its website.
The action sent shares in IGL down 37 percent in early
morning trade, and dragged down other gas utilities such as GAIL
India on fears that other similar directives would be
introduced.
"Under this scenario, IGL will struggle to make even
normative returns on the capital it has invested in the
business, in our view," said Citigroup analysts in a note to
clients on Tuesday.
