MUMBAI May 31 Indian stocks extended losses, the 1-year swap rate fell, and bond prices held on to gains on Thursday after January-March growth fell to a much lower-than-expected 5.3 percent, raising expectations for interest rate cuts.

India's benchmark BSE index slightly extended losses to 1.3 percent on the day. The 1-year swap rate fell 4 basis points to 7.85 percent. It was trading at 7.89 percent be f ore the gross domestic product announcement.

Federal 10-year bond yields fell 11 basis points on the day, with bond prices having gained ahead of the data on expectations for a weak number.

The rupee was holding steady at 56.42/45 to the dollar, after earlier hitting a record low at 56.52. (Reporting By Mumbai markets team)