Nov 17 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year

Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 17/02/12 (Tbill) 3M 97.85/87 8.800/8.750 0.25 11/05/12 (Tbill) 6M 95.93/97 8.850/8.750 0.48 09.40 pct GOI 2012 1Y 100.47/54 8.759/8.668 0.82 07.27 pct GOI 2013 2Y 97.84/94 8.585/8.523 1.79 07.56 pct GOI 2014 3Y 97.01/10 8.726/8.690 2.96 07.17 pct GOI 2015 4Y 95.63/72 8.614/8.583 3.58 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 97.09/19 8.779/8.754 5.16 07.99 pct GOI 2017 6Y 96.45/54 8.798/8.777 5.64 07.83 pct GOI 2018 7Y 95.06/13 8.855/8.840 6.40 06.90 pct GOI 2019 8Y 88.89/97 8.932/8.916 7.66 07.80 pct GOI 2020 9Y 93.39/48 8.929/8.913 8.46 07.80 pct GOI 2021 10Y 93.39/46 8.848/8.837 9.40 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 94.68/78 8.902/8.887 10.84 06.30 pct GOI 2023 12Y 81.29/37 8.952/8.939 11.39 07.35 pct GOI 2024 13Y 87.77/85 8.990/8.979 12.60 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 109.57/65 8.995/8.986 14.82 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 93.33/41 9.080/9.070 15.84 08.28 pct GOI 2032 19Y 92.98/06 9.039/9.030 20.24 07.50 pct GOI 2034 24Y 84.77/85 9.094/9.085 22.73 08.30 pct GOI 2040 30Y 91.64/74 9.125/9.115 28.63 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics.

