UPDATE 1-Indonesia has reached tax deal with Google for 2016, finmin says

* Indonesia and Google have been in tax row for months * Indonesia finmin declines to disclose settlement amount * Governments are chasing tech companies for tax avoidance (Adds no immediate response from Google, other details) By Hidayat Setiaji and Eveline Danubrata JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia has reached a tax settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google for 2016, the country's finance minister said, following a months-long dispute over allegations that the