Dec 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 16/03/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.04/06 8.500/8.400 0.24 08/06/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.24/28 8.400/8.300 0.47 09.40 pct GOI 2012 1Y 100.89/97 8.073/7.958 0.73 07.27 pct GOI 2013 2Y 98.76/85 8.054/7.996 1.70 07.56 pct GOI 2014 3Y 98.48/57 8.160/8.123 2.87 07.17 pct GOI 2015 4Y 97.16/23 8.122/8.098 3.48 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 98.99/08 8.316/8.294 5.07 07.99 pct GOI 2017 6Y 98.65/75 8.297/8.274 5.55 07.83 pct GOI 2018 7Y 97.65/73 8.313/8.296 6.31 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 96.53/62 8.383/8.367 8.37 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 96.85/90 8.289/8.281 9.31 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 103.39/41 8.279/8.276 9.88 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 98.30/40 8.370/8.356 10.75 06.30 pct GOI 2023 12Y 84.82/91 8.405/8.391 11.30 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 106.00/09 8.378/8.367 12.90 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 113.61/70 8.536/8.526 14.73 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 97.50/60 8.570/8.558 15.75 08.28 pct GOI 2032 19Y 97.15/25 8.578/8.567 20.15 07.50 pct GOI 2034 24Y 89.25/35 8.583/8.572 22.64 08.30 pct GOI 2040 30Y 96.62/68 8.620/8.614 28.53 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics.