Jan 2 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 30/03/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.01/03 8.500/8.450 0.24 22/06/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.17/21 8.500/8.400 0.47 09.40 pct GOI 2012 1Y 100.86/93 8.058/7.953 0.69 07.27 pct GOI 2013 2Y 98.69/77 8.116/8.063 1.67 07.56 pct GOI 2014 3Y 98.66/75 8.092/8.056 2.84 07.17 pct GOI 2015 4Y 96.99/05 8.188/8.167 3.45 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 98.47/57 8.448/8.423 5.04 07.99 pct GOI 2017 6Y 97.78/87 8.502/8.481 5.52 07.83 pct GOI 2018 7Y 96.81/88 8.492/8.477 6.28 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 95.56/66 8.553/8.535 8.34 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 95.36/45 8.531/8.516 9.28 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 101.77/81 8.518/8.512 9.85 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 97.39/47 8.503/8.491 10.72 06.30 pct GOI 2023 12Y 83.53/62 8.610/8.596 11.27 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 103.76/80 8.657/8.652 12.87 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 112.24/33 8.686/8.676 14.69 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 95.72/77 8.785/8.779 15.72 08.28 pct GOI 2032 19Y 95.63/72 8.744/8.734 20.12 07.50 pct GOI 2034 24Y 87.73/83 8.754/8.742 22.61 08.30 pct GOI 2040 30Y 94.99/08 8.781/8.773 28.50 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6636-9222, rru.data@reuters.com)