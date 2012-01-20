Jan 20 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1800 IST (1230 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/04/12 (Tbill) 3M 97.96/98 8.650/8.550 0.25 20/07/12 (Tbill) 6M 95.98/02 8.550/8.450 0.50 09.40 pct GOI 2012 1Y 100.69/75 8.229/8.131 0.64 07.27 pct GOI 2013 2Y 98.89/98 8.010/7.949 1.62 07.56 pct GOI 2014 3Y 98.97/07 7.973/7.932 2.79 07.17 pct GOI 2015 4Y 97.24/31 8.113/8.089 3.40 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 99.47/56 8.201/8.179 4.99 07.99 pct GOI 2017 6Y 99.07/15 8.203/8.185 5.47 07.83 pct GOI 2018 7Y 98.17/23 8.208/8.195 6.23 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 97.10/19 8.288/8.272 8.29 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 97.02/08 8.265/8.256 9.23 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 104.03/06 8.181/8.176 9.80 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 98.76/85 8.305/8.292 10.67 06.30 pct GOI 2023 12Y 85.49/59 8.312/8.297 11.22 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 106.52/58 8.311/8.303 12.82 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 114.24/34 8.462/8.452 14.64 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 98.36/44 8.469/8.459 15.67 08.28 pct GOI 2032 19Y 98.23/32 8.464/8.454 20.07 07.50 pct GOI 2034 24Y 90.10/20 8.492/8.481 22.56 08.30 pct GOI 2040 30Y 97.94/02 8.492/8.485 28.45 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6636-9222, rru.data@reuters.com)