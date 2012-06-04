Jun 4 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 31/08/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.06/08 8.300/8.200 0.24 23/11/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.28/32 8.250/8.150 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.20/29 7.943/7.865 1.25 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 98.95/04 7.979/7.926 1.87 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 97.69/76 8.044/8.017 3.03 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 98.16/22 8.151/8.133 3.86 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 99.41/50 8.223/8.199 4.61 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 99.77/84 8.287/8.272 5.88 06.05 pct GOI 2019 7Y 88.18/27 8.401/8.382 6.66 08.19 pct GOI 2020 8Y 99.75/78 8.232/8.227 7.62 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 96.45/55 8.373/8.357 8.85 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 102.86/90 8.344/8.338 9.43 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 98.00/10 8.421/8.406 10.30 07.35 pct GOI 2024 12Y 91.21/30 8.531/8.518 12.05 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 105.87/90 8.380/8.376 12.44 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 113.62/71 8.510/8.500 14.27 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 97.91/00 8.525/8.514 15.30 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 103.93/02 8.543/8.534 18.50 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 97.06/14 8.622/8.614 24.01 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 101.86/94 8.654/8.647 29.52 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@reuters.com)