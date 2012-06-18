Autoliv says will accelerate beyond $12 billion sales target
STOCKHOLM The near-collapse of Japanese airbag maker Takata has cleared the road for bigger rival Swedish rival Autoliv but higher orders have yet to translate into share price gains.
Jun 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 14/09/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.05/07 8.350/8.250 0.24 07/12/12 (Tbill) 6M 96.28/32 8.250/8.150 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.21/31 7.955/7.866 1.21 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.05/15 7.930/7.869 1.83 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 97.75/83 8.032/8.001 2.99 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 98.05/14 8.190/8.162 3.82 07.99 pct GOI 2017 5Y 98.92/01 8.254/8.231 5.06 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 99.67/76 8.309/8.289 5.84 06.05 pct GOI 2019 7Y 87.75/85 8.506/8.484 6.62 08.19 pct GOI 2020 8Y 99.43/46 8.291/8.285 7.58 07.80 pct GOI 2021 9Y 95.90/00 8.467/8.450 8.81 08.79 pct GOI 2021 10Y 102.29/31 8.430/8.427 9.39 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 98.12/21 8.404/8.391 10.26 07.35 pct GOI 2024 12Y 91.34/43 8.516/8.503 12.01 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 105.34/36 8.445/8.443 12.41 10.18 pct GOI 2026 14Y 113.60/69 8.510/8.500 14.23 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 97.75/80 8.544/8.538 15.26 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 103.10/20 8.630/8.620 18.46 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 96.65/74 8.663/8.654 23.97 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 101.36/45 8.701/8.693 29.48 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222, rru.data@reuters.com)
STOCKHOLM The near-collapse of Japanese airbag maker Takata has cleared the road for bigger rival Swedish rival Autoliv but higher orders have yet to translate into share price gains.
(Adds SHIBOR rates and details, updates closing prices) SHANGHAI, June 9 China's primary money rates edged lower for the week after the central bank injected fresh funds through medium-term loans, but traders said they still expected pressure on liquidity from seasonal factors including coming tax payments. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, closed at 2.