Sep 12 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 07/12/12 (Tbill) 3M 98.14/15 8.150/8.100 0.24 01/03/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.35/39 8.190/8.090 0.47 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.31/35 8.018/7.974 0.98 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.12/21 7.962/7.901 1.59 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 97.96/99 8.003/7.991 2.76 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 98.58/68 8.051/8.018 3.58 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 99.42/45 8.214/8.206 4.81 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 100.01/10 8.234/8.214 5.61 06.05 pct GOI 2019 7Y 88.93/03 8.317/8.295 6.39 08.19 pct GOI 2020 8Y 99.43/46 8.292/8.286 7.34 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 102.60/69 8.375/8.361 9.16 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 99.64/66 8.201/8.198 9.75 08.13 pct GOI 2022 11Y 98.36/45 8.375/8.361 10.03 07.35 pct GOI 2024 12Y 91.83/93 8.457/8.442 11.78 09.15 pct GOI 2024 13Y 105.72/81 8.388/8.377 12.17 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 99.90/92 8.340/8.337 13.83 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 98.60/65 8.446/8.440 15.03 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 103.75/80 8.558/8.552 18.23 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 97.58/68 8.568/8.558 23.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 102.41/48 8.601/8.595 29.25