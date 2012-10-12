(Repeating INBMK morning fixing news for 11 Oct 2012 as the news was replaced by INBMK evening fixing news as of 11 Oct 2012.) Oct 11 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 11/01/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.01/03 8.150/8.050 0.25 12/04/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.12/14 8.100/8.050 0.50 07.27 pct GOI 2013 1Y 99.39/45 7.978/7.907 0.89 07.37 pct GOI 2014 2Y 99.39/46 7.805/7.754 1.51 07.17 pct GOI 2015 3Y 98.12/17 7.958/7.937 2.68 07.59 pct GOI 2016 4Y 98.64/74 8.043/8.010 3.50 08.07 pct GOI 2017 5Y 99.76/77 8.127/8.124 4.73 08.24 pct GOI 2018 6Y 100.21/30 8.191/8.170 5.53 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 99.96/98 8.194/8.190 7.26 07.80 pct GOI 2020 8Y 97.26/34 8.294/8.279 7.56 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 103.12/21 8.292/8.278 9.08 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 99.94/95 8.156/8.155 9.67 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 85.94/04 8.336/8.321 10.49 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 106.20/24 8.325/8.320 12.09 05.97 pct GOI 2025 13Y 81.34/44 8.354/8.340 12.96 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 100.67/69 8.245/8.243 13.74 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 99.39/47 8.351/8.342 14.94 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 105.36/38 8.388/8.386 18.15 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 99.18/22 8.409/8.405 23.66 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 104.35/40 8.425/8.421 29.17 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)