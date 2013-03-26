Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Mar 26 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 20/06/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.18/19 8.060/8.020 0.23 12/09/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.44/46 8.010/7.970 0.46 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.48/58 7.889/7.788 1.06 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 98.71/77 7.808/7.778 2.22 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 99.15/25 7.908/7.870 3.04 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 100.59/61 7.899/7.893 4.27 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 99.31/37 7.998/7.983 5.04 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 94.68/78 7.989/7.968 6.30 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 101.13/19 7.968/7.956 6.81 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 101.56/62 7.843/7.833 7.71 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 104.32/40 8.082/8.069 8.62 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 101.01/04 7.990/7.985 9.21 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 87.30/40 8.180/8.163 10.04 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 107.33/40 8.160/8.151 11.63 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 100.90/93 8.084/8.080 12.49 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 101.94/97 8.087/8.083 13.29 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 100.85/95 8.178/8.167 14.49 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 106.60/66 8.252/8.246 17.69 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 101.20/25 8.212/8.207 23.20 08.83 pct GOI 2041 30Y 106.45/55 8.239/8.230 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
BENGALURU The Chinese yuan and Indian rupee are expected to shed some of this year's gains and weaken slightly against the dollar over the coming 12 months if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates further as expected, a Reuters poll showed.