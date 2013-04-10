Business Watch: Glut problems beyond oil

The U.S. government may have overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27 billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment. Commenting on an analysis of the payments carried out by Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said: "Taxpayers have a right to know what happened here and to be repaid whatever they are owed." Read more http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mylan-epipen-idUSKBN18R2ZN