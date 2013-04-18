BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Apr 18 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 18/07/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.19/20 7.720/7.690 0.25 11/10/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.50/52 7.690/7.660 0.48 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.75/85 7.636/7.529 0.99 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.35/37 7.497/7.486 2.16 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 99.95/05 7.608/7.569 2.98 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 101.56/58 7.624/7.618 4.21 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 100.71/73 7.655/7.650 4.98 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 96.00/10 7.718/7.697 6.24 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 102.64/68 7.677/7.669 6.74 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 103.02/08 7.589/7.579 7.64 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 105.75/80 7.852/7.845 8.56 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 102.49/51 7.762/7.759 9.15 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 89.35/45 7.861/7.845 9.98 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 109.37/42 7.898/7.892 11.57 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 103.13/15 7.801/7.798 12.43 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 104.18/20 7.815/7.812 13.23 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 102.90/00 7.937/7.926 14.43 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 109.41/45 7.965/7.962 17.63 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 103.90/00 7.957/7.948 23.14 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 103.75/85 7.967/7.958 29.70 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M