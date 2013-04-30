Apr 30 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/07/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.29/29 7.580/7.540 0.24 24/10/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.49/51 7.580/7.540 0.48 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.74/84 7.651/7.541 0.96 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.36/46 7.497/7.444 2.12 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 100.26/30 7.487/7.472 2.95 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 101.76/78 7.565/7.560 4.18 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 100.82/84 7.626/7.621 4.95 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 96.40/50 7.637/7.616 6.20 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 102.92/95 7.622/7.616 6.71 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 103.21/25 7.555/7.548 7.61 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 105.90/00 7.827/7.812 8.52 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 102.42/43 7.772/7.771 9.11 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 89.48/58 7.843/7.827 9.94 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 109.41/45 7.892/7.886 11.54 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 103.16/17 7.796/7.795 12.40 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 104.20/21 7.812/7.811 13.19 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 103.18/28 7.904/7.893 14.39 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 109.28/33 7.978/7.973 17.60 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 104.15/25 7.934/7.925 23.10 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 104.10/20 7.937/7.929 29.67 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)