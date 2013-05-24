May 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/08/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.29/30 7.290/7.240 0.24 21/11/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.57/59 7.290/7.240 0.49 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 100.05/15 7.297/7.179 0.89 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.79/86 7.279/7.242 2.06 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 100.77/87 7.283/7.244 2.88 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 102.88/90 7.242/7.237 4.11 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 102.22/24 7.277/7.273 4.88 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 97.95/05 7.319/7.298 6.14 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 104.65/71 7.291/7.280 6.64 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 105.05/09 7.238/7.231 7.54 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 108.70/78 7.386/7.374 8.46 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 105.14/16 7.360/7.358 9.05 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 92.75/85 7.344/7.329 9.88 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 113.05/12 7.438/7.429 11.47 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 106.77/79 7.353/7.351 12.33 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 108.13/15 7.352/7.350 13.13 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 107.38/48 7.432/7.421 14.33 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 115.02/10 7.424/7.416 17.53 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 109.75/85 7.439/7.430 23.04 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 110.15/20 7.445/7.441 29.60 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)