TABLE-Details of Indian govt borrowings in 2016/17

Mar 30 The Indian government plans to raise 6.57 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2016/17 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2016/17 stands at 6.57 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 7255.70615 billion rupees which includes 5830.450 billion rupees borrowed through 168 Government Bond iss