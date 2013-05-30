May 30 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/08/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.23/24 7.320/7.280 0.25 21/11/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.63/65 7.310/7.280 0.48 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 100.00/06 7.355/7.284 0.88 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.68/78 7.339/7.286 2.04 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 100.60/70 7.349/7.310 2.87 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 102.57/62 7.328/7.314 4.09 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 101.86/96 7.365/7.340 4.86 06.90 pct GOI 2019 6Y 97.60/70 7.392/7.371 6.12 08.19 pct GOI 2020 7Y 104.13/23 7.388/7.369 6.63 08.12 pct GOI 2020 8Y 104.50/59 7.331/7.315 7.53 08.79 pct GOI 2021 9Y 108.25/35 7.454/7.439 8.44 08.15 pct GOI 2022 10Y 104.57/61 7.445/7.439 9.03 06.30 pct GOI 2023 11Y 93.25/35 7.269/7.254 9.86 09.15 pct GOI 2024 12Y 112.65/75 7.485/7.473 11.46 08.20 pct GOI 2025 13Y 106.36/40 7.402/7.397 12.32 08.33 pct GOI 2026 14Y 107.60/63 7.412/7.409 13.11 08.28 pct GOI 2027 15Y 106.60/70 7.517/7.506 14.31 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 114.55/65 7.467/7.458 17.51 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 109.10/20 7.494/7.486 23.02 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 109.55/65 7.492/7.484 29.58 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)