Jun 14 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/09/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.26/26 7.450/7.420 0.24 05/12/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.64/65 7.420/7.400 0.48 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.82/92 7.578/7.452 0.84 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.55/65 7.417/7.362 2.00 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 100.10/20 7.543/7.503 2.83 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 102.12/15 7.451/7.443 4.05 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 101.30/40 7.499/7.474 4.83 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 103.60/70 7.485/7.466 6.59 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 103.72/78 7.462/7.451 7.49 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 107.70/80 7.533/7.518 8.40 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 104.14/18 7.508/7.502 8.99 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 98.93/00 7.312/7.302 9.93 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 111.80/90 7.584/7.572 11.42 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 105.87/91 7.459/7.454 12.28 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 107.14/18 7.464/7.459 13.07 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 106.00/10 7.582/7.571 14.27 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 85.50/60 7.665/7.653 14.78 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 112.82/88 7.629/7.623 17.48 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 107.70/80 7.615/7.606 22.98 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 107.80/90 7.631/7.623 29.55