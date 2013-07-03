Jul 3 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/09/13 (Tbill) 3M 98.31/32 7.490/7.440 0.23 19/12/13 (Tbill) 6M 96.65/68 7.530/7.470 0.46 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.75/85 7.682/7.548 0.79 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 99.08/15 7.685/7.645 1.95 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 99.78/88 7.672/7.632 2.78 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 101.01/04 7.771/7.762 4.00 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 100.10/20 7.800/7.774 4.77 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 102.13/23 7.767/7.748 6.54 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 102.02/10 7.756/7.742 7.44 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 106.23/33 7.759/7.743 8.35 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 102.90/93 7.694/7.689 8.94 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 97.57/63 7.511/7.502 9.88 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 110.30/40 7.767/7.754 11.36 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 103.67/72 7.728/7.722 12.23 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 104.95/98 7.720/7.716 13.02 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 103.45/55 7.870/7.859 14.22 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 84.40/50 7.810/7.797 14.73 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 109.90/00 7.912/7.902 17.42 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 104.40/50 7.910/7.901 22.93 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 104.40/50 7.912/7.904 29.49 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)