BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Sep 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/12/13 (Tbill) 3M 97.59/62 10.600/10.450 0.24 27/02/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.47/52 10.250/10.130 0.46 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.90/00 9.283/9.106 0.60 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 97.15/25 8.945/8.882 1.76 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 97.01/22 8.905/8.810 2.59 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 97.38/60 8.889/8.819 3.81 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 95.85/35 8.950/8.812 4.59 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.41/54 8.764/8.733 5.73 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.35/55 8.808/8.769 7.25 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 98.78/13 9.001/8.939 8.16 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 95.00/30 8.983/8.932 8.75 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 91.42/52 8.473/8.457 9.69 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 100.83/25 9.027/8.967 11.18 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 94.38/75 8.972/8.919 12.04 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 95.35/73 8.944/8.892 12.83 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 96.28/40 8.745/8.729 14.03 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 76.00/43 9.002/8.937 14.54 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 99.83/17 8.987/8.948 17.24 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 93.40/88 9.015/8.963 22.74 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 92.65/13 9.014/8.965 29.31 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M