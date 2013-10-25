Oct 25 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 23/01/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.95/96 8.770/8.720 0.24 24/04/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.93/97 8.690/8.620 0.50 07.37 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.40/49 8.686/8.485 0.48 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 98.16/19 8.393/8.373 1.64 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 98.33/53 8.353/8.261 2.46 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 99.10/18 8.353/8.327 3.69 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 97.20/42 8.598/8.537 4.46 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.73/78 8.717/8.705 5.61 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.57/61 8.775/8.767 7.13 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 99.13/50 8.943/8.877 8.04 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 95.13/50 8.970/8.906 8.63 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 90.72/73 8.602/8.601 9.57 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 100.67/00 9.052/9.004 11.05 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 93.87/95 9.050/9.038 11.91 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 94.51/77 9.064/9.028 12.71 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 95.13/18 8.896/8.889 13.91 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 75.50/75 9.093/9.055 14.42 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 98.95/20 9.090/9.061 17.11 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 92.63/00 9.103/9.061 22.62 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 92.01/10 9.082/9.073 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)