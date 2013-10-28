Oct 28 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 23/01/14 (Tbill) 3M 97.98/99 8.760/8.690 0.24 24/04/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.97/00 8.660/8.600 0.49 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 99.10/20 8.506/8.400 1.01 07.17 pct GOI 2015 2Y 98.14/18 8.409/8.382 1.63 07.59 pct GOI 2016 3Y 98.40/50 8.322/8.275 2.46 08.07 pct GOI 2017 4Y 98.90/11 8.418/8.350 3.68 07.83 pct GOI 2018 5Y 97.18/30 8.604/8.571 4.45 07.28 pct GOI 2019 6Y 93.54/59 8.763/8.751 5.60 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 96.30/33 8.828/8.823 7.12 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 99.00/25 8.967/8.922 8.03 08.15 pct GOI 2022 9Y 94.75/00 9.037/8.993 8.62 07.16 pct GOI 2023 10Y 90.35/41 8.664/8.654 9.56 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 100.30/75 9.105/9.040 11.04 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 93.52/60 9.101/9.089 11.91 08.33 pct GOI 2026 13Y 94.30/50 9.093/9.065 12.70 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 94.56/63 8.971/8.962 13.90 06.01 pct GOI 2028 15Y 75.25/50 9.132/9.093 14.41 08.97 pct GOI 2030 19Y 98.65/00 9.125/9.084 17.10 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 92.25/75 9.145/9.089 22.61 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 91.50/80 9.137/9.105 29.18 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)