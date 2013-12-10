BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Dec 10 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 06/03/14 (Tbill) 3M 98.00/02 8.750/8.660 0.24 05/06/14 (Tbill) 6M 95.88/92 8.910/8.830 0.49 07.56 pct GOI 2014 1Y 98.90/00 8.850/8.731 0.90 07.59 pct GOI 2016 2Y 98.15/30 8.471/8.398 2.34 08.07 pct GOI 2017 3Y 98.83/05 8.503/8.420 3.10 07.83 pct GOI 2018 4Y 96.89/94 8.702/8.687 4.34 07.28 pct GOI 2019 5Y 93.12/17 8.893/8.881 5.48 08.19 pct GOI 2020 6Y 95.80/19 9.100/9.013 6.10 08.12 pct GOI 2020 7Y 95.30/33 9.041/9.035 7.00 08.79 pct GOI 2021 8Y 98.00/25 9.148/9.103 7.91 07.16 pct GOI 2023 9Y 87.41/47 9.181/9.171 9.44 08.83 pct GOI 2023 10Y 99.93/97 8.840/8.833 9.96 09.15 pct GOI 2024 11Y 99.75/00 9.185/9.148 10.93 08.20 pct GOI 2025 12Y 92.20/31 9.300/9.284 11.79 08.24 pct GOI 2027 13Y 92.05/16 9.296/9.280 13.18 08.28 pct GOI 2027 14Y 92.30/40 9.278/9.265 13.78 09.20 pct GOI 2030 15Y 99.56/78 9.249/9.223 16.81 08.32 pct GOI 2032 19Y 91.27/34 9.313/9.305 18.64 08.33 pct GOI 2036 24Y 90.68/05 9.328/9.285 22.49 08.30 pct GOI 2042 30Y 89.65/90 9.339/9.311 29.06 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics. For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets. For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees